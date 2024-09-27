The "Sarco" suicide capsule has been making headlines in Switzerland for months. Picture: Keystone

Following the first deployment of the Sarco suicide capsule in Merishausen SH, one person remains in custody: on Friday, the Schaffhausen compulsory measures court ordered the pre-trial detention requested by the public prosecutor's office.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Schaffhausen compulsory measures court has requested that one person be remanded in custody.

No further details were disclosed. Show more

The court's decision was received by the Schaffhausen public prosecutor's office on Friday afternoon, as they told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked. As usual, the public prosecutor's office did not provide any further information about the person or any other details of the ongoing investigation.

On Monday, the public prosecutor's office was informed by a lawyer that the suicide capsule had been used in the forest near Merishausen. The emergency services immediately deployed seized the capsule and took the deceased, a 64-year-old American woman who had suffered from an immune deficiency for many years, to Zurich for an autopsy.

Several people associated with the organization "The Last Resort", which used the controversial Sarco capsule for the first time, were temporarily arrested. The public prosecutor's office initiated proceedings against them for incitement and aiding and abetting suicide.

While the public prosecutor's office applied for one person to be remanded in custody, the others were released in the course of this week. (SDA)