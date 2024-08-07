  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Serious accident in Solothurn Cyclist (66) run over by truck - dead

SDA

7.8.2024 - 13:03

A lorry ran over a cyclist at an intersection.
A lorry ran over a cyclist at an intersection.
Keystone

A lorry ran over a 66-year-old cyclist at a junction in Solothurn on Tuesday. The woman later died in hospital.

7.8.2024 - 13:03

The accident occurred shortly before 3.30 p.m. in the area of the Weissensteinstrasse/Grenchenstrasse junction, as reported by the Solothurn canton police on Tuesday evening. The exact circumstances of the accident are unclear. The police and the public prosecutor's office began their investigation. They are also looking for witnesses.

According to the police, the injured woman had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. She died there later in the evening, as the police reported on Wednesday. The junction remained closed for several hours. A detour was set up for through traffic.

SDA

More from the department

Drugs. Unsafe driver stopped with ten kilos of cocaine in Richterswil

DrugsUnsafe driver stopped with ten kilos of cocaine in Richterswil

Cantonal elections SH. 55 out of 60 incumbents want to return to the Schaffhausen Cantonal Council

Cantonal elections SH55 out of 60 incumbents want to return to the Schaffhausen Cantonal Council

MusicMurten Classics under the motto of joy