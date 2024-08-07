A lorry ran over a cyclist at an intersection. Keystone

A lorry ran over a 66-year-old cyclist at a junction in Solothurn on Tuesday. The woman later died in hospital.

SDA

The accident occurred shortly before 3.30 p.m. in the area of the Weissensteinstrasse/Grenchenstrasse junction, as reported by the Solothurn canton police on Tuesday evening. The exact circumstances of the accident are unclear. The police and the public prosecutor's office began their investigation. They are also looking for witnesses.

According to the police, the injured woman had to be flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. She died there later in the evening, as the police reported on Wednesday. The junction remained closed for several hours. A detour was set up for through traffic.

SDA