Jewish guests were denied the right to rent sledges at the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos last winter.

The tenant of the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos has been convicted of racial discrimination. He did not want to rent sports equipment to Jewish tourists in winter.

The public prosecutor's office in Graubünden has convicted the tenant of the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos of racial discrimination.

He refused to rent out winter sports equipment to Jewish tourists.

He refused to rent out winter sports equipment to Jewish tourists.

The verdict is legally binding.

The tenant of the Pischa mountain restaurant in Davos has been sentenced to a conditional fine for racial discrimination because he no longer rented out sledges to Jewish guests. He must also pay a fine.

The tenant was found guilty of discrimination by refusing service on the basis of race, ethnicity or religion, as Graubünden public prosecutor Franco Passini explained on Wednesday in response to a report in the daily newspaper "Südostschweiz".

He was sentenced by the Graubünden public prosecutor's office by way of a penalty order. Passini did not disclose the amounts of the penalties. The judgment is legally binding.

The tenant of the restaurant in the small Davos ski resort of Pischa had refused to continue renting out sledges and other sports equipment to Jewish tourists at the beginning of winter. He made this known with a notice at the rental counter in Hebrew. According to the letter, various "annoying incidents" had led to the rental stop.

