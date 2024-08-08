  1. Residential Customers
Attention, commuters Disruption on the Zurich-Bern railroad line rectified

SDA

8.8.2024 - 09:37

Restricted: The main line between Zurich and Bern was affected on Thursday morning. (symbolic image)
Keystone

Rail traffic on the main line between Zurich and Bern was restricted this morning.

Update 9.37 a.m.: The line is now open again.

Rail traffic on the main line between Zurich and Bern was restricted this morning. The section between Aarau and Lenzburg AG was affected due to a technical fault on the railroad system. The disruption is expected to last until around 9 am.

This is according to rail traffic information. SBB is expecting delays and train cancellations. The IC5, IR35, RE37 and S23 lines are affected, but the IC1 and IC8 lines were also marked with a disruption symbol in the online timetable.

SDA

