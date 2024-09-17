At 4 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a passenger car with Basel license plates was driving from Andermatt in the direction of the Gotthard Pass.
The driver of a sports car had an accident on Monday while driving from Andermatt UR towards the Gotthard Pass TI. He remained uninjured. In a statement on Tuesday, the police estimated the damage to the car at 60,000 Swiss francs.
The car skidded in a bend in the Zeichnet Flue area, according to the Uri cantonal police. It then collided with a colonnade stone and slid backwards several meters down a slope. The vehicle came to a standstill in the bushes.
The car involved in the accident is a Porsche Targa 4 GTS and costs around 225,000 Swiss francs new. The car has a roof that can be removed, but a fixed rear window, which makes the Targa unique. The car has 541 hp and can reach 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds.