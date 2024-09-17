  1. Residential Customers
Porsche for 225,000 francs Driver loses control on the Gotthard Pass and ends up in the bushes

17.9.2024 - 09:34

The drive over the Gotthard Pass ended in a bush.
Keystone

A Porsche driver from Basel lost control of his vehicle on Monday while driving from Andermatt towards the Gotthard Pass. The result: 60,000 francs worth of damage.

17.09.2024, 13:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Porsche Targa 4 GTS crashed on Monday while driving from Andermatt towards the Gotthard Pass, leaving the driver uninjured.
  • The car skidded on a bend, collided with a stone and slid backwards down a slope.
  • The damage to the vehicle amounts to around 60,000 Swiss francs, the new value is around 225,000 Swiss francs.
At 4 p.m. on Monday, the driver of a passenger car with Basel license plates was driving from Andermatt in the direction of the Gotthard Pass.

The driver of a sports car had an accident on Monday while driving from Andermatt UR towards the Gotthard Pass TI. He remained uninjured. In a statement on Tuesday, the police estimated the damage to the car at 60,000 Swiss francs.

The car skidded in a bend in the Zeichnet Flue area, according to the Uri cantonal police. It then collided with a colonnade stone and slid backwards several meters down a slope. The vehicle came to a standstill in the bushes.

The car involved in the accident is a Porsche Targa 4 GTS and costs around 225,000 Swiss francs new. The car has a roof that can be removed, but a fixed rear window, which makes the Targa unique. The car has 541 hp and can reach 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds.

