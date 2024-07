View of the old Melchtalerstrasse. Keystone

An e-biker (70) had a fatal accident in the canton of Obwalden. He fell around 12 meters into the depths.

SDA

An e-biker died in an accident in Sachseln OW on Thursday evening. The 70-year-old was traveling on the old Melchtalerstrasse in the direction of Melchtal and left the road at Wilerschwendi for unknown reasons.

According to the Obwalden cantonal police on Friday, the man then fell from a height of twelve meters into the Melchaa. Resuscitation on site was unsuccessful.

Clarification of the cause of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation, it added.

