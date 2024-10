Training operations with the F/A-18 fleet had to be restricted again. Picture: Keystone

Further problems with the F/A-18 fleet: the Swiss Air Force is restricting training operations. There are still irregularities in the oxygen supply.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Air Force continues to have problems with the F/A-18 fleet.

The known problems with the oxygen supply have not yet been completely resolved.

Fighter jets at Payerne VD airfield need to be checked. Show more

The Swiss Armed Forces have once again had to restrict training operations with the F/A-18 fleet. As was the case a week ago, irregularities in the oxygen supply are the cause.

The restrictions only affect the fighter jets at the Payerne VD airfield, as the army announced on Thursday. The air police service and operational readiness remain guaranteed.

The causes of last week's incidents have been clarified, it added. The results indicated a problem with the maintenance of the oxygen masks. However, the adjustments made to the crew's equipment at the beginning of this week were not sufficient.

The army only resumed training and training flight operations on Monday.

