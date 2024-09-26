Due to technical problems: Part of the Swiss Air Force's F/A-18 fleet currently has to remain on the ground. Picture: KEYSTONE

The Swiss Air Force has grounded some of its F/A-18 fighter jets. Pilots had noticed problems with the oxygen supply. Training and training flight operations are currently suspended.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Air Force has suspended training operations with the F/A-18 fleet. Some of the fighter jets must remain on the ground.

This is due to technical problems that pilots have noticed.

Air police service and operational readiness are guaranteed, the Swiss Confederation has announced. Show more

Some of the Air Force's F/A-18 jets will have to remain on the ground for the time being. In a press release, the Confederation justifies the grounding of some of the 30 fighter jets with technical problems.

As a result, training and instruction operations with the F/A-18 fleet will be suspended immediately as a precautionary measure. In recent days, pilots have noticed irregularities in the oxygen supply. "Safety has the highest priority. This is therefore currently being clarified in detail with the involvement of specialists," the press release states.

When training and training flight operations can be resumed will be decided after clarification. However, the air police service and operational readiness are still guaranteed. Fighter jets from the F/A-18 fleet will continue to be deployed for this purpose.