The Federal Council wants to ban Hamas for five years. Anyone who nevertheless participates in or supports the organization could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Council wants to ban the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas and related organizations for five years. It is sticking to this decision following the consultation process. On Wednesday, it passed the only slightly amended bill to parliament.

Anyone who participates in or supports Hamas will be punished with a prison sentence of up to twenty years or a fine, writes the Federal Council. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is responsible for prosecuting adults.

Following the consultation, the Federal Council specified the conditions for a ban on Hamas-related organizations in the dispatch, as it announced. Terrorist organizations or groups are considered "related" if they have a particular affinity to Hamas and are in line with its objectives, leaders or means.

Complaint possible

They are only banned if the Federal Council can prove that they are particularly close to Hamas. Before the Federal Council bans Hamas-related organizations and groups, it must consult the parliamentary committees responsible for security policy.

It is possible to lodge an appeal with the Federal Administrative Court against a ban on a related organization or group.

