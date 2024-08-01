Federal Councillor Albert Rösti during his 1 August speech in Wimmis. sda

In his speech to mark August 1st in Schüpfen BE, Beat Jans called for a celebration of democracy and togetherness. The Federal Councillor sees the essence of Switzerland in compromise.

"A functioning democratic constitutional state is a great achievement that we must defend," said the SP politician this morning at the Schüpberg farm in the Bernese Seeland. He was addressing Swiss nationals as well as "immigrants, newcomers and those who have moved here".

As a young man, he would never have thought that he would ever give a 1 August speech as a Federal Councillor, said the Minister of Justice beforehand. Back then, he saw the rule of law more as a problem.

This changed abruptly when his flatmate in Haiti was arrested and tortured because of his political activities. In view of this "blatant injustice", he realized that the democratic constitutional state contributes significantly to our freedom.

It can only work together

At the same time, freedom, opportunities and chances are worth nothing if they are not used, emphasized Jans. He called on the 500 or so people in attendance to get involved, seize opportunities and create them. "Just like the former Verdingkinder. Or like the women who had to fight for their democratic rights for far too long."

Democracy is designed in such a way "that it only works together". Working together and seeking consensus is what makes Switzerland what it is, said Jans. This political culture is valuable and it is important to him that more attention is paid to it.

