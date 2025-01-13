A maximum of 5000 members of the armed forces may be deployed at the WEF in Davos. (archive picture) sda

A large part of the army contingent for deployment at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos arrived on Monday. They have to protect important infrastructure such as power lines or transport certain politicians by air.

The Swiss Armed Forces will provide up to 5,000 troops to support the canton of Graubünden with security.

Overall responsibility lies with the Graubünden cantonal police under Colonel Walter Schlegel.

The WEF 2025 is expecting record participation from business and politics. Show more

According to a statement from the army, members of the armed forces are also responsible for maintaining air sovereignty, among other things. Armed fighter jets are on permanent patrol for this purpose. Ground-based air defense is also intended to protect airspace security. An expanded radar system is also deployed. These tasks are carried out in close cooperation with partners in Austria and Italy.

The airspace over Davos will be restricted within a radius of around 46 kilometers on Friday, 17 January from 10 am to 5 pm and from Monday, 20 January 8 am to Saturday, 25 January 5 pm.

5000 members of the armed forces in support

The army is supporting the canton of Graubünden with the deployment. Parliament has set a limit of 5000 members of the armed forces for the deployment until January 30. Responsibility for the operation lies with the civilian authorities of the canton of Graubünden. The overall head of operations is the commander of the Graubünden cantonal police, Colonel Walter Schlegel.

The WEF will take place from Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24. The organizers are expecting a record attendance from the worlds of business and politics. Representatives of the new Trump administration are also expected to attend, as WEF President Borge Brende said in a recent interview. The motto is "Collaboration for the intelligent age". This means that the role of knowledge and technology is the focus of this year's forum.