A 26-year-old man has crashed his car in Arbon TG while fleeing from the police. Keystone

Reversing over the sidewalk into a banister: a German causes an accident on Saturday night. He wanted to get away from the police.

SDA

A 26-year-old German man who was unable to drive crashed his car in Arbon TG on Saturday night while fleeing from the police. No one was injured in the accident. Property damage amounting to several thousand francs was caused, as the Thurgau cantonal police reported on Saturday.

At around 1.20 a.m., a police patrol intended to check the driver on Grabenstrasse. The 26-year-old had turned into the road and crossed into the oncoming lane, the police reported.

Despite being asked to stop, the man continued his journey. He drove backwards over the sidewalk and lost control of his vehicle. As a result, he crashed the rear of the car into a banister, according to the statement.

The emergency services assessed the German as unfit to drive. A blood sample and urine test were ordered. His driver's license was confiscated. The man was reported to the public prosecutor's office.

SDA