A couple was harassed by a group of drunk men on the train from Biel/Bienne to Basel. The other passengers remain silent. The federal government recommends reporting such incidents.

On Sunday evening, September 15, Chris* and Mia* are traveling on an almost empty train from Biel/Bienne to Basel. Shortly afterwards, a group of drunk, obviously football-loving men board the train, the couple tell "20 Minuten". One of the men sits down opposite the couple, the others in the next compartment.

Chris and Mia immediately felt uneasy. The men had made racist remarks, thrown food around and were clearly intent on escalating the situation. The N-word was used several times. Two young black people in the compartment behind them were then visibly frightened and changed carriages. The couple remained in their seats with an oppressive feeling.

"There were also statements glorifying violence," Chris is quoted as saying. At one point, Mia was asked directly why she wasn't laughing along? "Because your statements are disgusting and inhumane," she replied. In response, her appearance was insulted, among other things. She then changed her mind.

The fact that the other passengers ignored what was happening was frightening for the couple.

Incidents should be reported

According to the Federal Commission against Racism (FCR), it is important to report such incidents in order to give the problem more visibility. The number of reported cases has risen sharply in recent years.

In such situations, the FCR and SBB advise passengers to inform the transport police or train staff. Modern trains also have emergency call buttons that establish a direct connection to the police control center. A report to the local police is also recommended.

*Name changed