Parcel thefts are on the rise in Switzerland. Fraudsters are cleverly exploiting this situation: They report the parcels they have received as stolen to avoid having to pay.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The number of parcel thefts in Switzerland is rising continuously, with a significant increase in 2023.

A common scam is to report parcels as stolen even though they have actually been delivered.

Online retailers such as Galaxus and Zalando are aware of this method and have implemented security measures, but the scam continues to work.

A proposed change in the law could transfer liability for parcels to mail order companies until delivery, which could encourage the scam. Show more

Switzerland is experiencing a significant increase in thefts, particularly of parcels left on doorsteps. In 2023, 24,252 shopliftings were registered, an increase of 23% compared to the previous year. Axa insurance reported that the number of parcel thefts has tripled since 2019.

According to Blick, a scam that takes advantage of this situation is becoming increasingly popular: customers claim that their parcels have been stolen even though they have actually received them. As a result, the supplier covers the costs and the customer does not have to pay.

Online retailers with greater losses

The online retailer Galaxus is aware of this scam and has implemented various security measures to detect and prevent such fraudulent activities. Nevertheless, the company does not wish to comment on the specific methods used. Zalando also remains silent about the frequency of such incidents, although it is known that the trick works repeatedly.

There are no official figures on the prevalence of this scam, but Digitec Galaxus reported to SRF in 2022 that 0.2 to 0.3 percent of its parcels were lost or stolen - almost twice as many as Swiss Post, which lost around 200,000 parcels in the same year.

This could be due to its popularity with thieves as well as fake parcel thieves.

Mail order is liable for longer

Green Party National Councillor Sophie Michaud Gigon has tabled a motion to change the liability regulations in the Swiss mail order business and bring them into line with EU requirements.

This change would mean that mail order companies would be liable until the parcels are delivered. On the one hand, this could provide better protection for actual victims of theft and, on the other, make it easier for fake parcel thieves to operate.

