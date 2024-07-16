Switzerland is experiencing a significant increase in thefts, particularly of parcels left on doorsteps. In 2023, 24,252 shopliftings were registered, an increase of 23% compared to the previous year. Axa insurance reported that the number of parcel thefts has tripled since 2019.
According to Blick, a scam that takes advantage of this situation is becoming increasingly popular: customers claim that their parcels have been stolen even though they have actually received them. As a result, the supplier covers the costs and the customer does not have to pay.
Online retailers with greater losses
The online retailer Galaxus is aware of this scam and has implemented various security measures to detect and prevent such fraudulent activities. Nevertheless, the company does not wish to comment on the specific methods used. Zalando also remains silent about the frequency of such incidents, although it is known that the trick works repeatedly.
There are no official figures on the prevalence of this scam, but Digitec Galaxus reported to SRF in 2022 that 0.2 to 0.3 percent of its parcels were lost or stolen - almost twice as many as Swiss Post, which lost around 200,000 parcels in the same year.
This could be due to its popularity with thieves as well as fake parcel thieves.
Mail order is liable for longer
Green Party National Councillor Sophie Michaud Gigon has tabled a motion to change the liability regulations in the Swiss mail order business and bring them into line with EU requirements.
This change would mean that mail order companies would be liable until the parcels are delivered. On the one hand, this could provide better protection for actual victims of theft and, on the other, make it easier for fake parcel thieves to operate.