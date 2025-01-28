Farmers' president Markus Ritter is the first candidate to officially enter the race to succeed Viola Amherd. In an interview with blue News, he explains what qualifies him for the office of Federal Councillor.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Markus Ritter reaffirmed his ambitions for the office of Federal Councillor on Tuesday.

He has an "inner fire" and has all the qualifications.

For him, the central question is who can take responsibility for the ailing DDPS. The question of origin and gender are of secondary importance in this election. Show more

"Yes, I am standing for election to the Federal Council," says Markus Ritter - making official what had been hanging in the air for days. On Tuesday, the 57-year-old centrist National Councillor was presented by his St. Gallen cantonal party as a candidate to succeed the retiring Viola Amherd.

The venue is the historic hall in the St. Gallen railroad station building. Chandeliers, ornate walls, an ambience steeped in history - it seems as if the centrists want to use the venue to underline the legitimacy of their candidate in a regal manner. Councillor of States Benedikt Würth introduces his party colleague as the "center forward with the big water displacement".

"My 30 years of leadership experience qualify me as a Federal Councillor," says Markus Ritter in an interview with blue News. In particular, he emphasizes his time on the town council of Altstätten SG. From 2001 to 2012, he chaired the building commission in this role and did not lose a single referendum. "That was a very important foundation for my political career."

"I know how to assert myself at national level"

And of course he mentions his involvement in agricultural organizations. He has been President of the Swiss Farmers' Union (SBC) since 2012. There he was able to acquire fundamental skills: "I know how to assert myself at national level, how to organize campaigns that are successful in the end, how to explain complicated issues and how to build an organization in which cooperation works," says Ritter.

In fact, the 57-year-old can look back on many successes as SBC President: he has secured millions of francs for farmers over the years. Most recently, for example, during the major budget and savings debate in parliament. Almost all areas had to cut back and give up something, there were cuts everywhere - except for the farmers.

If elected, he would most likely not only inherit Viola Amherd's seat, but also her Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS). This has recently come under criticism. The parliamentary finance delegation currently lists seven major armaments and IT projects that are experiencing massive problems. In addition, there are difficult challenges such as a new airspace surveillance system, logistics software and the procurement of reconnaissance drones.

Are two St. Gallen federal councillors one too many?

The list of upcoming tasks is long. Nevertheless, Markus Ritter emphasizes: "Right now is the time to take responsibility." He is aware that it is a "Herculean task", but is confident that he can handle it.

And he is obviously planning for the long term: "For me, the DDPS is not a comfort or stepping stone department. I want the DDPS to be a department that functions like a well-oiled machine, that the population can be proud of and that has a high level of credibility in the eyes of the outside world."

If you want to become a member of the Federal Council, you usually need the right timing. With all the rejections of the Federal Council favourites in his party, including Gerhard Pfister, Martin Candinas and Isabelle Chassot, the overall situation has changed in Ritter's favour. But gender and origin also play a key role. With Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter, the canton of St. Gallen is already represented in the national government.

Ritter says: "In view of the pressing problems in the DDPS, the St. Gallen and gender issue is receding into the background." The DDPS takes center stage. "This time it's not a Federal Council election, but a departmental election."

It is clear to him what the start of his possible term of office would look like: "If I am elected, I will first get the DDPS on track and put things in order."

"I'm not applying as an interpreter"

The right-wing bloc currently dominates the Federal Council. The SVP and FDP have a majority of four seats and work well together. This does not deter Ritter: "I am convinced that the best solution will also be fought for in the Federal Council. And the best proposal usually prevails."

He has always been able to make a valuable contribution in the committees he has been a member of. In addition, with the exception of Ignazio Cassis, he knows all the current Federal Councillors very well and has a good relationship with them.

Language skills also play an important role as a Federal Councillor. Markus Ritter holds the media conference in German and French. In earlier interviews he said that he could only make himself understood rudimentarily in Italian. His English also has room for improvement. He states: "I am not applying to be an interpreter."

He is curious to see who will stand for election with him on March 12. And he is looking forward to the time ahead: "I have a great inner fire."