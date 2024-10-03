An initiative aims to ensure a secure supply of medicines in Switzerland. (archive picture) KEYSTONE/PETER KLAUNZER

The "Yes to the security of medical supplies" initiative was submitted in Bern on Thursday with 131,542 signatures. The initiative calls for the strengthening of research, development, production and storage of medicines in Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An initiative calls for measures to ensure a secure supply of medicines in Switzerland.

The initiative "Yes to medical supply security" is backed by 20 associations, organizations and companies in the Swiss healthcare sector, including Interpharma, Pharmasuisse and the Swiss Druggists' Association.

The initiators have submitted the necessary signatures. The Federal Chancellery is now reviewing them. Show more

The aim is to guarantee the supply of therapeutic products in Switzerland, as the initiative committee announced on Thursday. There is currently a shortage of around 600 medicines in Switzerland. There is therefore an urgent need for action and the health of the population is at risk. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic has shown that medical supplies are sometimes lacking.

The main reason for this is the "years of massive international price pressure" on medicines, which means they can no longer be produced in Switzerland or Europe. Basic care medicines such as antibiotics are mainly produced in Asian countries such as India and China, the report continued. The companies there are not reliable suppliers.

Federal government to ensure security of supply

In order to reduce dependence on India and China, it must be ensured that imports from "reliable supplier countries" are guaranteed. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry in Switzerland should be strengthened and responsibility for security of supply should be transferred to the federal government. The cantons are currently responsible for this.

According to the communiqué, 20 associations, organizations and companies from the Swiss healthcare sector are behind the popular initiative. These include Interpharma, the association of research-based pharmaceutical companies in Switzerland, Pharmasuisse, the umbrella organization of Swiss pharmacists, and the Swiss Druggists' Association.

100,000 valid signatures are required for an initiative to come to fruition. The Federal Chancellery will now certify the signatures.

