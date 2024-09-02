These two hikers are not the only tourists making the pilgrimage to Lake Limmernsee to take an Instagram photo. Keystone

Flocks of tourists are making a pilgrimage to Muttenchopf in Glarus because of a popular photo motif. Triggered by an Instagram post, "Wild West" conditions prevail on site.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Muttenchopf near Linthal GL has become a popular photo motif thanks to an Instagram post.

However, the rush of tourists has led to chaotic parking conditions at the local cable car, annoyed locals and an exhausted hut warden.

The parking problem is now to be solved with a new bus route - but not until 2026 at the earliest. Show more

It's pure chaos that Instagram has caused in Glarus: Because of a photo shared on the platform by photographer Tobias Ryser, the Muttenchopf near Linthal has become a hotspot for tourists: They want to capture the view of Lake Limmern itself in photographs. The tranquillity at the "end of the world" is over.

Tourists rush to the picturesque spot in droves to take a similar photo. The rush is now so great that an SAC hut owner gives up exhausted, the locals are extremely annoyed and "Südostschweiz" writes of "Wild West" conditions in Tierfehd. This is where Insta-tourists prefer to park their cars to get the perfect photo.

"Disaster" will last for at least another year

The rush leads to a real parking chaos on nice weekend days. Because the parking spaces are often already overcrowded in the morning, tourists switch to the access road, ignoring driving bans and helicopter landing pads. It is a "catastrophe", residents are quoted as saying. Mass tourism brings them mainly disadvantages at the back of the Glarner Grosstal.

Tourism representatives now want to defuse the situation with a bus route between Tierfehd and Linthal. The idea is not new, but was rejected by the municipality two years ago due to the additional costs. In the meantime, however, it has become clear that something needs to change in the future. However, locals will need to be patient at least until next summer: the new bus route will not be available for the 2025 timetable change.