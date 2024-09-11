The Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne rejects the appeal of the alleged perpetrator of the Binningen murder. He is accused of strangling and dismembering his wife in February 2024. (archive image) Keystone

In the case of the homicide of February 13, 2024 in Binningen BL, a federal court ruling reveals new details: the accused admits to having strangled and dismembered his wife.

SDA

The victim is a Miss Switzerland finalist

The Federal Supreme Court dismissed the defendant's appeal against his imprisonment after he had unsuccessfully appealed to the compulsory measures court and the cantonal court.

A forensic expert opinion refutes his claim of self-defense and there is a history of violence towards his wife. Show more

In the homicide on February 13, 2024 in Binningen BL, the alleged perpetrator is said to have strangled his wife and then chopped up the body. According to the current state of the investigation, there are "concrete indications of mental illness" in his case, as stated in a ruling published by the Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne on Wednesday.

The Federal Supreme Court rejected an appeal by the accused. He had submitted an application for release from custody to the Basel-Landschaft compulsory measures court. Following a negative response, he went to the cantonal court, which rejected his appeal, and finally to the Federal Supreme Court.

The latter based its decision on the investigations and hearings to date. Before the public prosecutor, the accused admitted that he had killed his wife and mother of his two children - allegedly because she had previously attacked him with a knife. He had previously claimed to have found his wife dead and to have dismembered her "in panic" in the laundry room, according to the Federal Court's ruling. However, the medical forensic report contradicts his claim of self-defense.

Already violent beforehand

The experts found that the woman had been strangled. According to the autopsy report, the body was cut up in the laundry room with a jigsaw, knife and garden shears. Several body parts were then chopped up with a hand blender, "pureed" and dissolved in a chemical, according to the report.

According to the investigations so far, the alleged perpetrator displayed a "conspicuously high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy and cold-bloodedness after killing his wife" and tried to cover up the crime. It is also on record that he had already strangled his wife before the homicide, according to the verdict.

SDA