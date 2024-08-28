Jonas Lauwiner recently moved from the canton of Zug to Bern. The reception at his new place of residence is anything but royal for the "King of Burgdorf": his license to drive his tank has been revoked.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jonas Lauwiner is the self-proclaimed "King of Burgdorf".

His empire also includes a tank.

The Bern Road Traffic Office has now refused to register the military vehicle. Show more

In April, Jonas Lauwiner, better known as the "King of Burgdorf", made headlines when he took his tank out for a Sunday drive and crossed the Bundesplatz. This is now a thing of the past: the self-proclaimed king has had to deregister his amphibious armored vehicle in Bern, as reported by "Blick".

The 29-year-old Lauwiner speaks of "pure arbitrariness". The reason for his anger: the vehicle has already been inspected and registered in the canton of Zug, his former place of residence. The hobby monarch recently moved to Bern for political reasons. The authorities there came to a different conclusion: the tank was not roadworthy.

According to the Bern Road Traffic Office, the vehicle was built for military use and is extremely dangerous in the event of an accident, as it "has a bullet-proof outer shell and therefore no crumple zones". What Lauwiner has to do so that the vehicle can be redeemed is still to be clarified.

"If it were pink, nobody would be upset," Lauwiner speculates. The Zug Road Traffic Office has not commented on the decision of its colleagues in Bern, pointing out that vehicle inspections are snapshots.

Whether the "King of Burgdorf" will one day be allowed to drive his tank again remains to be seen. For the time being, the military vehicle remains immobilized.

