Man arrestedKnife attack in Great Britain - several victims
SDA
29.7.2024 - 15:12
Police officers have arrested a man in the British coastal town of Southport following a suspected knife attack. "There appear to be multiple victims," said Merseyside Police.
It was initially unclear whether anyone had been killed. There was no further danger to the public. Armed police officers had arrested the man and confiscated a knife. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident," it said. Southport is a coastal town north of Liverpool.