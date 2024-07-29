  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Man arrested Knife attack in Great Britain - several victims

SDA

29.7.2024 - 15:12

The British police are on the scene.
The British police are on the scene.
Joe Giddens/PA Wire/dpa

Police officers have arrested a man in the British coastal town of Southport following a suspected knife attack. "There appear to be multiple victims," said Merseyside Police.

29.7.2024 - 15:12

It was initially unclear whether anyone had been killed. There was no further danger to the public. Armed police officers had arrested the man and confiscated a knife. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident," it said. Southport is a coastal town north of Liverpool.

SDA

More from the department

Cantonal elections AG. Another run: 1023 candidates for Aargau parliament

Cantonal elections AGAnother run: 1023 candidates for Aargau parliament

Accident in Emmen LU. BMW crashes into two cars - six injured

Accident in Emmen LUBMW crashes into two cars - six injured

Central Switzerland. Six people injured in traffic accident in Emmen LU

Central SwitzerlandSix people injured in traffic accident in Emmen LU