The second wave of people returning from the south to start school led to another long traffic jam at the Gotthard on Sunday. Shortly before midday, the traffic jam between Faido and Airolo TI reached a length of ten kilometers in front of the south portal of the road tunnel.
The time lost was one hour and 40 minutes, as reported by the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) on the short message service X.
School starts on Monday in several cantons and regions, including Zurich, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Lucerne, Nidwalden, Obwalden, Zug, Valais and Vaud.
Last weekend, traffic was already backed up for 14 kilometers in front of the Gotthard south portal on Sunday. School started on Monday in many Swiss cantons.