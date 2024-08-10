3.54 pm

The heat is making the ravers at the Street Parade sweat. The run on cooling drinks could hardly be greater. However, the prices of drinks at the official stands make partygoers dig deep into their pockets.

A can of Heineken costs 9.50 francs (0.5 liters). For Desperados canned beer, Smirnoff Ice and Prosecco in a can, you have to fork out 11 francs. Long drinks (40ml) cost 16 francs. The simple mineral is offered for 6 francs, the cola costs 7.50 francs. "That still puts us well below the prices of all the clubs," Stefan Epli, media spokesman for the Street Parade, told Blick.

Techno and house enthusiasts can get a better deal at the major retailers along the Street Parade route. Coop and Lidl at Stadelhofen station have stocked up on pallets of drinks to quench visitors' thirst.