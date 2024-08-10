Street Parade tickerLove Mobiles on the road - party underway ++ Focus on safety +++ Mega prices for drinks
The Love Mobiles are rolling through Zurich for the 31st time: midsummer temperatures are on the cards for the Street Parade. Hundreds of thousands flock to the Zurich lake basin. Blue News reports live on site and in the stream.
The 31st Street Parade is taking place today at the Zurich lake basin.
The motto of the biggest techno party in the world this year is "Prefer:Tolerance".
The first of the 28 Love Mobiles will set off on the two-kilometer route from 2 pm.
The parade usually ends at around 10 pm. The party continues on the stages along the route until midnight.
Afterwards, there will be numerous parties in Zurich clubs.
SVP leader Aeschi prefers to head for the mountains
Partying with hundreds of thousands at the Street Parade in Zurich is not an option for SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi (45). He and his family would rather go to the "Mountain Street Parade" in the Lower Valais. He posts pictures on X of himself enjoying the peace and quiet in the mountains with his loved ones.
Unsere eigene "Mountain-Street-Parade" im Wallis ;) Drei Stunden nach Ankunft im Unterwallis erhielt ich schon ein Willkommens-SMS von Christophe Darbellay. Er verfügt definitiv über einen guten Nachrichtendienst...
The heat is making the ravers at the Street Parade sweat. The run on cooling drinks could hardly be greater. However, the prices of drinks at the official stands make partygoers dig deep into their pockets.
A can of Heineken costs 9.50 francs (0.5 liters). For Desperados canned beer, Smirnoff Ice and Prosecco in a can, you have to fork out 11 francs. Long drinks (40ml) cost 16 francs. The simple mineral is offered for 6 francs, the cola costs 7.50 francs. "That still puts us well below the prices of all the clubs," Stefan Epli, media spokesman for the Street Parade, told Blick.
Techno and house enthusiasts can get a better deal at the major retailers along the Street Parade route. Coop and Lidl at Stadelhofen station have stocked up on pallets of drinks to quench visitors' thirst.
3.28 p.m.
Flying high on the parade
It's almost common practice: traffic signs are the perfect vantage point for ravers at the Street Parade.
2.55 pm
Heat at the Street Parade: cooling off desired
2.10 pm
The techno move gets rolling
Tens of thousands of techno fans have already gathered in Zurich before the Street Parade begins. The colorful parade around the lake basin started on time.
The music has been playing on seven stages along the route since 1 pm. The largest stage on Sechseläutenplatz attracted a particularly large crowd and the party was in full swing early on. At 2 p.m., the first of the 28 Love Mobiles set off at a leisurely pace from Utoquai.
1 p.m.
One million visitors expected
The organizers are expecting around one million party guests to gather at the lake basin today.
The organizers told the NZZ that the major event could be cancelled at short notice at any time, as was the case with the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week.
The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) does not wish to comment on the Street Parade when asked by SRF. The terror threat remains high, but has "intensified" in recent months, it added. The most likely threat scenario is an act of violence by a lone Islamist perpetrator.
1 p.m.
Fight against mountains of waste
In order to reduce the mountains of waste that accumulate, a deposit has been required for PET bottles and drinks cans at the official food stands since 2023. Glass bottles are not used due to the risk of injury. Visitors are also asked not to bring any bottles with them.
The organizers also want to take consistent action against flyering in order to reduce the amount of waste. Anyone caught doing this will be reported to the police, they warn. In addition, as much waste as possible should be recycled.