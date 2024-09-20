  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Valzeina GR Major fire destroys buildings and vehicles belonging to transport company

SDA

20.9.2024 - 11:31

In Valzeina GR, a large contingent of firefighters prevented the flames from spreading from the buildings of a transport company to a residential building.
In Valzeina GR, a large contingent of firefighters prevented the flames from spreading from the buildings of a transport company to a residential building.
Keystone

The building complex of a transport company and dozens of vehicles have burned down in Valzeina GR. 70 firefighters were only able to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent residential building.

20.09.2024, 11:31

20.09.2024, 14:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Valzeina GR, a building complex belonging to a transport company burned down on Friday night.
  • 70 firefighters were unable to save the building and the transport company's vehicles. But they were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a residential building.
  • 4 people left the building until the fire was under control.
Show more

The alarm was received by the Graubünden cantonal police at 0.30 am. The Vorder-Prättigau, Landquart and Ems Chemie fire departments are deployed to Valzeina GR. A complex of buildings belonging to a transport company is on fire there.

The large contingent of 70 firefighters is unable to save the building. It burns out completely, as do dozens of vehicles. However, the firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading to a residential building.

Residents leave the house

The property damage amounts to several hundred thousand francs. A specialist from the Office for Nature and the Environment, seven members of the Graubünden cantonal police and two employees from the municipality of Grüsch were also on site during the night.

The fire was noticed a little after midnight, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Friday. Four people then left the house for safety.

SDA

More from the department

Authorities examine measures. Employees of the city of Zurich whistle at Tiktokerin

Authorities examine measuresEmployees of the city of Zurich whistle at Tiktokerin

Activism. Left-wing activists occupy barracks meadow in the city of Zurich

ActivismLeft-wing activists occupy barracks meadow in the city of Zurich

Central Switzerland. 52-year-old paraglider pilot injured in accident in Euthal SZ

Central Switzerland52-year-old paraglider pilot injured in accident in Euthal SZ