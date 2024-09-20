In Valzeina GR, a large contingent of firefighters prevented the flames from spreading from the buildings of a transport company to a residential building. Keystone

The building complex of a transport company and dozens of vehicles have burned down in Valzeina GR. 70 firefighters were only able to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent residential building.

In Valzeina GR, a building complex belonging to a transport company burned down on Friday night.

70 firefighters were unable to save the building and the transport company's vehicles. But they were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a residential building.

4 people left the building until the fire was under control. Show more

The alarm was received by the Graubünden cantonal police at 0.30 am. The Vorder-Prättigau, Landquart and Ems Chemie fire departments are deployed to Valzeina GR. A complex of buildings belonging to a transport company is on fire there.

The large contingent of 70 firefighters is unable to save the building. It burns out completely, as do dozens of vehicles. However, the firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading to a residential building.

Residents leave the house

The property damage amounts to several hundred thousand francs. A specialist from the Office for Nature and the Environment, seven members of the Graubünden cantonal police and two employees from the municipality of Grüsch were also on site during the night.

The fire was noticed a little after midnight, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Friday. Four people then left the house for safety.

