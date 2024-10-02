The Zurich High Court sentenced a 49-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment on Wednesday: The man had stabbed his wife to death in Zurich-Altstetten. (symbolic image) Keystone

On Wednesday, the Zurich High Court sentenced a 49-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of his wife. It thus confirmed the first-instance judgment of the Zurich District Court.

On the evening of October 13, 2021, the accused killed his 30-year-old wife with ten stab wounds in front of the entrance to their house in Zurich-Altstetten. In October 2023, the Zurich District Court sentenced the man to 20 years' imprisonment for murder. It ordered the Turkish man to be deported for 15 years.

The defendant challenged the verdict. His defense lawyer pleaded for the crime to be classified as manslaughter and a maximum five-year prison sentence. His client had acted under great emotional stress.

The 49-year-old did not deny that he was responsible for the woman's death. However, he claimed that he had seen the woman by chance from the car and had wanted to talk to her about their two children. However, she had once again insulted and abused him. And she had injured him with a knife. From then on, he had no memory, not even of the crime.

The public prosecutor lodged a cross-appeal against the district court's verdict. She demanded a life sentence. According to the prosecution, the man had already come with intent to kill. He had not accepted the divorce she had sought.

