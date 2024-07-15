She also bears responsibility for the disastrous handling of the controversial Bührle collection, says Zurich Mayor Corine Mauch in an interview. (Archive picture Picture: Keystone

The Mayor of Zurich, Corine Mauch, has retrospectively criticized the lack of a critical view of the Bührle collection. "We should have reacted earlier," said Mauch in an interview with CH Media.

By "we" she meant the city, the canton, the art society, herself, "all of us", as emerged from the interview published on Monday. The city should have critically assessed the loan agreement, which has since been replaced, at an earlier stage, Mauch said.

An investigation led by historian Raphael Gross concluded that the Bührle Foundation's previous provenance research was inadequate. Many of the works were owned by Jews during the Second World War.

Current view

The investigation was commissioned by the City and Canton of Zurich and the Zürcher Kunstgesellschaft, the sponsor of the Kunsthaus Zürich, where numerous works from the collection are on display. Following the publication of the results, the parties involved announced further clarifications.

For Mauch, it is important to note that the report came to this conclusion from today's perspective. As with all social changes, society's view of this topic is constantly changing. "Today it is crucial for me that there is a will to continue the debate and provenance research," said the Zurich SP politician.

Confrontation with history

The images would lead to Zurich and Switzerland coming to terms with their involvement during the National Socialist era. "We have to confront our history," said Mauch.

The city is currently working on a "Culture of Remembrance Strategy", which should be available by the end of next year. Mauch called on the federal government to ensure that the National Commission for the Handling of Cultural Property Seized as a Result of Nazi Persecution takes on a role very quickly. The Council of States approved the creation of the commission in June. The National Council is still discussing a corresponding amendment to the federal law.

