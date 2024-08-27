  1. Residential Customers
Valais Mattertal Mountaineer falls 250 meters to her death on the Dom

SDA

27.8.2024 - 15:39

Kapo VS

27.08.2024, 15:39

A female mountaineer fell to her death on Monday while climbing the Dom in the Mattertal valley in Valais. The formal identification of the victim is still underway.

The climber fell 250 meters into the depths at around 10.30 a.m. on Monday for as yet unexplained reasons as she was climbing the Dom via the Festigrat in Valais together with another person. The two-person team was at an altitude of around 4,000 meters above sea level when the accident occurred, as the Valais cantonal police announced on Tuesday.

The victim's companion immediately alerted the rescue services. However, they were only able to determine that the woman had died.

The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

SDA

