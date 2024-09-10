In Mosnang SG, there is only one candidate for the office of mayor - and he has conditions. (symbolic image) Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

The mayor of Mosnang SG is putting pressure on the people of Simm: if a certain fellow mayor is re-elected, he will give up the post. But no one else is standing for the office in the elections.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Municipal and school council elections will be held in Mosnang SG on September 22.

Both the incumbent mayor and the president of the school board want to remain in office.

However, the mayor does not want to continue in office if his council colleague is also re-elected.

His own re-election is a foregone conclusion, as there is no other candidate for the office.

So the citizens don't really have a choice if the village is not to be left without a mayor. Show more

Mosnang, a village in Lower Toggenburg, is about to hold elections for the municipal and school council on September 22 - and faces a tricky problem: SVP municipal president Renato Truniger and his non-party colleague Max Gmür, president of the school council, both want to remain in office. But they don't seem to be getting along very well.

In any case, Truniger has now announced that he will give up his post if his colleague Gmür is re-elected. His own re-election is practically out of the question, as no one else is running for the office of mayor. If Gmür were to be elected, Mosnang would be left without a mayor.

However, as two new candidates have put themselves forward for the office of school board president, the announcement by the incumbent mayor smacks of election interference.

The population is split into two camps

"I can feel the tension in the community. There is a strange silence. People don't talk about the election because the other person might have a different opinion," Mosnang resident Edi Schnellmann tellsBlick.

Municipal president Truniger justifies his actions to the newspaper as follows: "I have the right to say if I no longer feel comfortable in this constellation on the municipal council." By making the announcement, he wanted to inform the population in good time that there would be a change.

Meanwhile, residents are puzzling over what might have happened between the two council colleagues. After all, the two have been working together for 16 years. Gmür says he can't make sense of his colleague's behavior. And Truniger does not wish to comment further.