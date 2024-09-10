Mosnang, a village in Lower Toggenburg, is about to hold elections for the municipal and school council on September 22 - and faces a tricky problem: SVP municipal president Renato Truniger and his non-party colleague Max Gmür, president of the school council, both want to remain in office. But they don't seem to be getting along very well.
In any case, Truniger has now announced that he will give up his post if his colleague Gmür is re-elected. His own re-election is practically out of the question, as no one else is running for the office of mayor. If Gmür were to be elected, Mosnang would be left without a mayor.
However, as two new candidates have put themselves forward for the office of school board president, the announcement by the incumbent mayor smacks of election interference.
The population is split into two camps
"I can feel the tension in the community. There is a strange silence. People don't talk about the election because the other person might have a different opinion," Mosnang resident Edi Schnellmann tellsBlick.
Municipal president Truniger justifies his actions to the newspaper as follows: "I have the right to say if I no longer feel comfortable in this constellation on the municipal council." By making the announcement, he wanted to inform the population in good time that there would be a change.
Meanwhile, residents are puzzling over what might have happened between the two council colleagues. After all, the two have been working together for 16 years. Gmür says he can't make sense of his colleague's behavior. And Truniger does not wish to comment further.