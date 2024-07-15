  1. Residential Customers
Bern Municipality of Reutigen warns of contaminated drinking water

15.7.2024 - 15:48

Tap water may no longer be used in Reutigen for the time being. (symbolic image)
Keystone

The drinking water in Reutigen in the Bernese Oberland is bacteriologically contaminated. On Monday, the municipality called on the population to stop drinking the tap water for the time being and not to use it to brush their teeth.

The water should also not be used for preparing meals - such as washing salads - or cleaning food containers at present, according to an appeal to the population.

The public fountains are not affected. This water can be used without hesitation. Mineral water should also be used or tap water should be boiled. The appeal is valid until revoked by the local water supply company.

The municipality is in contact with the cantonal laboratory, according to a press release.

