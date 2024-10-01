18.21 hrs

blue News was able to speak to Mirco Brühwiler (38), the man who held the attacker until the police arrived on the scene. He reports: "I work right here in the area where it happened. Normally the children sing or talk to each other when they are on their way to lunch. Today they called for help."

Brühwiler was immediately alerted and went to the street outside his place of work. "So I went out into the street and saw passers-by who told me that the man sitting on the ground had attacked children with a knife."

The attacker was sitting on the ground. He was surrounded by passers-by and an after-school care worker. Brühwiler continues: "I went up to him and secured him with a handle. I was a police officer myself for 13 years. When I detained him, I asked a passer-by where the knife was. She said she was into it."

Brühwiler then waited until the emergency services arrived on the scene. "That happened very quickly." Brühwiler couldn't say exactly what was going on in the attacker's mind. "He wasn't really talking," he reports. Brühwiler cannot say whether the attacker felt nervous or scared. "I didn't pay any attention to it. My job was to secure the man. Just normal civil courage, "as it should be".