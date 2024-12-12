Fake QR codes are not only circulating in Lucerne, but also in Zurich. Luzerner Polizei

Fake QR codes have been found on parking meters for payment in several cantons. Now the city of Zurich is also calling for caution.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudsters are sticking fake Twint QR codes on parking meters.

The scam has already been discovered in several cantons.

Now the city of Zurich is also warning against fraudsters. Show more

The parking apps introduced in 2019 are very popular. Around 70 percent of all parking payments are now made digitally, writes the City of Zurich's Traffic Department in a press release.

This has recently brought fraudsters onto the scene. The city police discovered that fake QR codes had been attached to some parking meters. Anyone scanning these QR codes is redirected to a website where they are asked to enter their credit card details.

What is striking about the fraudulent websites are grammatical and linguistic errors. Payments are also requested in euros.

Only official apps promise security

"The City of Zurich strongly advises users of parking spaces to only use the apps of the official contractual partners Parkingpay and Easypark when making digital payments," writes the Traffic Department. In addition, QR codes should not be scanned with the camera, but only via the payment app.

As an immediate measure, the city police are keeping an eye out for such counterfeit QR codes on parking meters during their daily patrols and removing them immediately.

On Tuesday, the Lucerne police also issued a warning about fake QR codes on parking meters.