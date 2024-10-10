An obscene badge on a soldier's uniform has fueled the debate about sexism within the army. (symbolic image) Bild: KEYSTONE

A snapshot of an obscene soldier's badge is currently sparking heated debate. The army is distancing itself: the sexist badge was made by the unit itself and does not reflect its values.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A soldier has been photographed with an obscene badge on his uniform.

The picture shows a drawn naked woman in an obscene position.

The photo has sparked a debate about sexism within the army.

The army itself has distanced itself from the badge, which was custom-made: It was "in no way in keeping with the values of the army".

If the soldier is investigated, he could face legal consequences. Show more

Does the army have a sexism problem? The debate surrounding this question has flared up again after a private snapshot was leaked to the editorial team of the "Beobachter". The picture in question shows a soldier working on his laptop during a train journey. On his upper arm: a badge showing a drawn naked woman in an obscene position.

"It's amazing how sexism and discrimination are still widespread in the army today," the reader commented on his picture. Army spokesman Stefan Hofer reacted promptly and announced that the badge was "in no way in keeping with the values of the army".

Military police informed

On the contrary, "racist, sexist, violence-glorifying or inhumane posts and breaches of safety regulations will not be tolerated, and the cadres are required to take action against them".

The symbol could have serious consequences for the soldier, who is just as unrecognizable in the picture as the unit he belongs to: "I have informed the military police," says Hofer according to the "Beobachter". "If it can be determined who the member of the army is, he will face disciplinary consequences."

Badges are exchanged for fun

Hofer also clarifies that the wearing of specially made badges is actually prohibited within the army. Soldiers are therefore given association badges that correspond to their classification. Exceptions are not permitted.

So how did the controversial badge end up on the soldier's uniform? This is where military personnel resort to a trick: the badges are attached with Velcro and can therefore be easily replaced with their own creations, for example to make a little joke. In this case, however, it clearly backfired.