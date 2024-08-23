A difficult case for the Olten-Gösgen magistrates' court: a 28-year-old man killed a 60-year-old man two years ago. The man who was killed had sexually exploited the accused for years. (archive picture) Keystone

The Olten-Gösgen SO court found 28-year-old Ruben D. guilty of intentional homicide and sentenced him to eight years in prison. The perpetrator shot and killed a 60-year-old man who had sexually exploited him.

The judge's office opened the verdict against the accused on Friday morning. The Swiss man, who is a rapper and is known in the media as Ruben D., killed the victim on the banks of the River Aare in Winznau SO on the night of September 7 to 8, 2022, using massive physical violence and a shot from a revolver. The victim was found in the bushes one day after the crime.

The accused has confessed to the crime. The public prosecutor charged the 28-year-old with murder and demanded a prison sentence of 16 years.

The defense pleaded manslaughter. The court should only impose a fine. At the trial last week, it emerged that the accused had been sexually exploited by the man who was killed for 15 years. The defense spoke of a "selfish sex offender".

