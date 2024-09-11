In the canton of Valais, only one of four wolf packs requested to be shot may be eliminated for the time being. (archive picture) Keystone

The Federal Office for the Environment has decided that only one of the eleven wolf packs in the canton of Valais may be fully regulated for the time being. Nevertheless, the canton wants to continue to control the population.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Valais, one wolf pack may be shot down completely, while applications for two other packs have been rejected.

The shooting of the Les Toules pack was approved subject to conditions.

Out of a total of eleven packs in Valais, around nine wolves from the Nanz pack can be shot. Show more

In the canton of Valais, only one of four planned wolf packs may be shot for the time being. This was decided by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN).

The canton's Department of Hunting, Fishing and Wildlife (DJFW) and the FOEN have determined that all conditions for ordering the proactive regulation of the Nanz pack have been met, according to a press release issued by the canton of Valais on Wednesday.

As far as the three other packs are concerned, the FOEN has approved the shooting of the Les Toules pack subject to conditions and rejected the application for the elimination of the Augstbord and Hérens-Mandelon packs. The canton is currently examining all possibilities to change this situation, it continues.

Of the eleven packs that currently exist in Valais, the canton can only completely remove the Nanz pack. According to the press release, this means that at least around nine wolves from an estimated population of 90 to 120 individuals in Valais can be shot.

SDA