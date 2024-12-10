In future, the federal government should be able to set volume discounts for medicines with a large market volume. This is what the Swiss parliament wants. They estimate the savings potential at 300 to 400 million francs.

In future, the federal government should be able to set volume discounts for medicines with a large market volume.

This is what the Swiss parliament wants.

After the Council of States, the National Council also spoke out in favor of this measure on Monday evening.

They estimate the savings potential at 300 to 400 million francs.

After the Council of States, the National Council also came out in favor of this measure on Monday evening. It concerned an element that the Council of States had included in a legislative amendment package of the Federal Council.

The National Council said on Monday that it was a measure that would not affect the security of supply, would be accepted by the pharmaceutical industry and would have a considerable effect. In other countries, these "consequential cost models" - the technical term used in the law - also exist.

The National Council spoke out in favor of the confidentiality of the pricing models - much to the displeasure of the Council's left wing. They complained about a weakening of the transparency of the system and a "gift" to the pharmaceutical industry.

Back to the Council of States

On Monday, the National Council debated package 2 of the cost-containment measures. There are still several differences with the Council of States in this package, which is why the 80-page revision bill will return to the small chamber for further discussion.

The 20 best-selling medicines are responsible for a fifth of the cost of medicines in Switzerland. (symbolic image) Image: Keystone

The National Council once again spoke out in favor of not allowing coordinated care networks as new service providers. The Council of States wants this in line with the Federal Council.

