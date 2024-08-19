Forensic scientist at the scene of the crime in Wohlen AG. BRK News

Following the homicide on Sunday in Wohlen AG, the alleged perpetrator is in the custody of the authorities. The victim's seven-year-old daughter is not in mortal danger.

On August 18, a 40-year-old man shot a 39-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter in Wohlen AG.

The father was shot dead. His child is in hospital but is not in mortal danger.

The alleged perpetrator has been admitted to a psychiatric ward.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating for intentional homicide. Show more

Following the homicide on Sunday in Wohlen AG, the alleged perpetrator is in the custody of the authorities. The public prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation against the 40-year-old Swiss national for intentional homicide.

The man is an inpatient in the forensic psychiatric ward in Königsfelden, as Adrian Schuler, media spokesman for the chief public prosecutor's office in Aargau, told the Keystone-SDA news agency today.

The seven-year-old girl who was shot yesterday, Sunday, is not in any danger to her life. At present, there is little new information on the background to the homicide.

A 39-year-old Pole was shot dead with a pistol in an apartment building on Sunday morning. The cantonal police found the victim dead in the stairwell. The suspected perpetrator lives in the same apartment building. The police arrested the Swiss national at the scene of the crime.

