After an appeal for witnesses on September 9 failed to yield any conclusive information about the perpetrators, the police have now published unpixelated images of the suspects, as announced at the time, according to the Zurich cantonal police on Monday.
On the night of Easter Monday, April 1, there was a violent altercation in a public underground parking garage. A group of young men, who had probably been in the "Face Club" disco beforehand, seriously injured a 28-year-old Swiss man by kicking him in the head.