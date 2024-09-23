On Monday, the Zurich cantonal police published unpixelated images of three people who allegedly seriously injured a man on Easter Monday. (symbolic image) Kantonspolizei Zürich

The cantonal police have published unpixelated images of three suspected thugs. They are said to have seriously injured a 28-year-old man during an altercation in Dietlikon on Easter Monday.

The police have published unpixelated images of the suspects, as no information was received in response to an appeal for witnesses on September 9.

The crime took place on the night of Easter Monday, April 1, in an underground parking garage following an argument.

A 28-year-old Swiss man was seriously injured by a group of young men who had previously been in the "Face Club". Show more

After an appeal for witnesses on September 9 failed to yield any conclusive information about the perpetrators, the police have now published unpixelated images of the suspects, as announced at the time, according to the Zurich cantonal police on Monday.

On the night of Easter Monday, April 1, there was a violent altercation in a public underground parking garage. A group of young men, who had probably been in the "Face Club" disco beforehand, seriously injured a 28-year-old Swiss man by kicking him in the head.

