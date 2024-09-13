In a new survey conducted by the online portal Watson, 51 percent of respondents were against the construction of new nuclear power plants.

The Federal Council wants to lift the ban on new nuclear power plant construction and overturn the 2017 referendum.

In a representative survey, the online portal Watson has now asked the Swiss population what they think of the government's plans.

The result: 51% of respondents are against the construction of new nuclear power plants.

In 2017, 58.2 percent of voters were still in favor of phasing out nuclear energy. Watson published the results of the survey early on Friday morning. The respondents were able to express their views on several pro and contra arguments. There are two main arguments in favor of new nuclear power plants: firstly, to meet the growing demand for electricity and secondly, to be independent of foreign countries.

There are three points against the construction of new nuclear power plants: the prioritization of renewable energies, the unresolved issue of final storage and the disregard for the will of the people from 2017.

According to Watson, the survey is representative of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. It was conducted in collaboration with the social research institute Demoscope. Between September 6 and 10, 7213 people took part.

The Leibstadt nuclear power plant in the canton of Aargau. (June 10, 2024) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

In August, Federal Councillor Albert Rösti caused a stir when he announced his intention to overturn the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants.

