In 2017, 58.2 percent of voters were still in favor of phasing out nuclear energy. Watson published the results of the survey early on Friday morning. The respondents were able to express their views on several pro and contra arguments. There are two main arguments in favor of new nuclear power plants: firstly, to meet the growing demand for electricity and secondly, to be independent of foreign countries.
There are three points against the construction of new nuclear power plants: the prioritization of renewable energies, the unresolved issue of final storage and the disregard for the will of the people from 2017.
According to Watson, the survey is representative of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. It was conducted in collaboration with the social research institute Demoscope. Between September 6 and 10, 7213 people took part.
In August, Federal Councillor Albert Rösti caused a stir when he announced his intention to overturn the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants.