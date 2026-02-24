Winter conditions prevented a Postbus in Obersaxen from continuing its journey. Symbolbild: Keystone

A Postbus got stuck in the snow in Obersaxen GR on Saturday. Some skiers made the ten-kilometre journey down to the valley on foot.

A Postbus got stuck in the fresh snow between Obersaxen and Ilanz on Saturday.

Around 25 to 30 passengers were on the bus, some made their way to Ilanz on foot.

PostBus apologized because the passengers were not informed that another vehicle would have been on the same route 20 minutes later. Show more

A Postbus got stuck in the middle of a snowstorm on Saturday morning on the route between the Graubünden municipalities of Obersaxen and Ilanz. The incident happened near Surcuolm Valata.

Urs Bloch from the Postbus media office explained the background to the incident when asked by "Südostschweiz ". According to the report, the vehicle first started to slide and then got stuck in the fresh snow. Due to the unfavorable situation, the driver was unable to fit snow chains and had to call for assistance from the garage.

According to "20 Minuten", which first reported on the incident, there were around 25 to 30 people on the bus. Many reacted with understanding - some made their way to Ilanz on foot with suitcases and skis.

The next bus would have left 20 minutes later

However, the communication led to criticism. Block comments: "Unfortunately, passengers were not informed that the next Postbus on this route would have arrived 20 minutes later, which they could have boarded." PostBus regrets this omission and apologizes to those who left.

The approximately ten-kilometer route normally takes around 20 minutes by Postbus. He could not recall a similar incident this winter, said Bloch.