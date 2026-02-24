In Ticino, the 20-degree mark was exceeded earlier than usual this year. (archive picture) Keystone

For the first time this year, the 20-degree mark has been exceeded in Switzerland. In Cevio in Ticino, the thermometer climbed above this threshold at midday on Tuesday - significantly earlier than the long-term average.

In the reference period from 1991 to 2020, the 20-degree mark south of the Alps was not cracked on average until March 15.

However, the time for the first 20 degrees in a year can vary considerably. The mark has also been exceeded much earlier.

In 2013, over 20 degrees was measured for the first time on the south side of the Alps on January 4. In 1941, the Locarno-Monti measuring station only exceeded 20 degrees for the first time on May 21.