A Swiss Airbus A220-300. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

Following engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit, a Swiss aircraft made an emergency landing in Graz, Austria. One crew member was taken to hospital by helicopter

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss aircraft has made an unscheduled landing in Graz, Austria.

Engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit caused the emergency landing.

According to Swiss, five crew members and twelve passengers received medical treatment after the incident.

One crew member was taken to hospital by helicopter.

Swiss provided a special flight for the passengers' return flight to Zurich.

The cause of the incident was initially unclear. Show more

The Swiss flight with flight number LX 1885 with 74 passengers and five cabin crew members on board had to make an emergency landing in Graz on Monday evening on its way from Bucharest to Zurich. This was due to engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit.

Wir haben Kenntnis von einem Vorfall auf Flug LX1885 von Bukarest nach Zürich. Die Cockpit-Crew hat sich entschieden, ausserplanmässig in Graz zu landen. Die Passagiere wurden evakuiert, das Flugzeug befindet sich derzeit auf der Landebahn. Weitere Informationen folgen. — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) December 23, 2024

The Airbus was landed safely and evacuated. According to Swiss, five crew members and twelve passengers received medical treatment after the incident.

One crew member was even flown to hospital by helicopter. According to the Styrian State Police Directorate, the man is currently in intensive care and has been seriously injured. According to initial findings, the other people are likely to have suffered minor injuries.

The passengers were subsequently cared for by the airport's crisis intervention team. Further details are currently unclear.

SWISS flight LX1885 from Bucharest to Zurich made an emergency landing in Graz due to smoke. All 74 passengers and 5 crew members have been evacuated, with 17 requiring medical attention. A special flight will depart tomorrow at 09:45 to return passengers to Zurich. — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) December 23, 2024

Swiss provides special flight to Zurich

Graz Airport was temporarily closed due to the incident. The Airbus A220-300 was removed from the runway, according to a press release. Swiss stated that it was in close contact with the authorities and was working intensively to clarify the cause of the incident.

Following the emergency landing, Swiss is providing a special flight for the passengers' return flight to Zurich. As the airline announced early on Tuesday morning, the passengers and crew members were accommodated in hotels in Graz for one night and were able to continue their journey to Zurich on Tuesday morning on a special flight provided for this purpose.

An assistance team for the crew and passengers, technicians and a support team for the local authorities will fly from Zurich to Graz on Tuesday night, the Lufthansa subsidiary announced.