From 2025, anyone who wants to see the Union Jack fluttering in London will have to apply for and be granted a travel authorization (ETA) online. picture alliance / Michael Kappeler/dpa

From 2025, stricter rules will apply for Swiss nationals traveling to the UK. The government in London is tightening the regulations. An electronic travel authorization (ETA) will be mandatory.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you London is tightening entry regulations for Europeans from 2025.

Swiss nationals will then also need an electronic travel authorization (ETA).

The permit must be applied for and approved in good time. Show more

The regulations for travel to the United Kingdom will be tightened from next year. From 2 April, international guests will be required to present an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), as previously known mainly from countries such as the USA, Canada or Australia. Applications will be possible from March 5, 2025, according to the responsible authority.

The British government wants to digitize border controls by tightening entry regulations. All travelers from Europe, including Switzerland, will be affected. The ETA is applied for online. The travel permit costs ten pounds (around 11 francs) per person: children and babies also need an ETA.

Submit applications in good time

Every application is checked and entry, even for short trips, is only permitted after approval. A visa is still not required for Swiss nationals. With an ETA, travelers can stay in the UK for up to six months several times within two years.

According to the British government, most visitors can submit their application via a mobile app and receive a quick decision on their application. However, it is advisable to submit the application a few days before the planned entry, reports the news site "Euronews". In individual cases, approval can take up to 72 hours.