In northern Italy, the highest red alert level was declared in parts of Liguria and Lombardy due to heavy rainfall and the threat of flooding. The civil defense warns of a high risk of flooding and landslides. In Lazio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, the warning level is orange, while yellow has been activated in 13 other regions.
In Genoa and other municipalities in Liguria, schools remained closed on Tuesday after the Rio Fegino burst its banks. School closures have also been ordered in parts of Tuscany.
Family B. in the middle of a thunderstorm. They are due to go to Corsica during the fall vacations. The anticipation was great because B. had been planning the vacation for a long time. But pictures show that the hope of sunny beaches has finally been dashed.
In the family chat, B. informs the other family members about their situation. "Just to mention it: it's shipping here!" And then: "Now it's starting to storm."
A few days earlier, the B. family had already had problems with the ferry from mainland France to Corsica. The union in France was on strike. Flights, ferries and ports were out of service for 24 hours.
Confederation also warns in Switzerland
Heavy rain is also falling in Switzerland. The federal government warned of heavy rainfall and issued a level 3 warning. The canton of Ticino is particularly affected. There may also be heavy rainfall in the canton of Graubünden.