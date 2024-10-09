Heavy rain traps family in Corsica. zvg

In northern Italy, the authorities have declared the highest alert level due to heavy rainfall. Switzerland also warns of heavy rain in Graubünden and Ticino.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In northern Italy, the highest red alert level has been declared due to heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding.

Schools in affected areas are closed.

Family B., on vacation in Corsica, is experiencing rain and thunderstorms instead.

The federal government warns of heavy rain in the southern parts of Switzerland. Show more

In northern Italy, the highest red alert level was declared in parts of Liguria and Lombardy due to heavy rainfall and the threat of flooding. The civil defense warns of a high risk of flooding and landslides. In Lazio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, the warning level is orange, while yellow has been activated in 13 other regions.

In Genoa and other municipalities in Liguria, schools remained closed on Tuesday after the Rio Fegino burst its banks. School closures have also been ordered in parts of Tuscany.

Family B. in the middle of a thunderstorm. They are due to go to Corsica during the fall vacations. The anticipation was great because B. had been planning the vacation for a long time. But pictures show that the hope of sunny beaches has finally been dashed.

The B. family informs their family members in the chat: "Just to mention it - it's shipping here!" zvg

In the family chat, B. informs the other family members about their situation. "Just to mention it: it's shipping here!" And then: "Now it's starting to storm."

Instead of driving on sunny roads, the B. family struggles through the water. zvg

A few days earlier, the B. family had already had problems with the ferry from mainland France to Corsica. The union in France was on strike. Flights, ferries and ports were out of service for 24 hours.

Confederation also warns in Switzerland

Heavy rain is also falling in Switzerland. The federal government warned of heavy rainfall and issued a level 3 warning. The canton of Ticino is particularly affected. There may also be heavy rainfall in the canton of Graubünden.