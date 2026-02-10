Federal Councillor Martin Pfister wants to increase VAT to rearm the army. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller

The Federal Council wants to increase VAT for a limited period in order to raise billions for additional military equipment and to finance the 13th AHV. A new survey shows: The Swiss population clearly rejects these plans.

In a survey, the Swiss population has spoken out against a possible increase in value-added tax in favor of the army or the 13th AHV pension. This was revealed by a survey of around 15,000 people from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland commissioned by "Blick".

A good three quarters of respondents were against a temporary increase in VAT of 0.8 percentage points to provide more money for the army, according to a graphic published online by "Blick" on Tuesday.

According to Blick, the opinion research institute Sotomo conducted the survey in collaboration with the newspaper. According to the newspaper, 15,153 people took part between January 31 and February 6.

Rejection from left to right

Supporters of the Greens were most clearly against such an increase, as another graphic shows. The majority of SP and SVP voters were also clearly against an increase to finance the budget increase for the army and security. According to Blick, the majority of FDP and GLP voters were somewhat or clearly against it. The proposal was most popular among the centrists surveyed: 45% of them were clearly or somewhat in favor.

The responses were thus in line with the parties' reactions to the Federal Council's plan at the end of January. Parties from the left to the right rejected an increase in value-added tax in favor of the army. Only the center was behind it.

The survey also revealed skepticism regarding the handling of the additional money for the army. According to a graph, a majority of survey participants did not believe that the army would use additional funds sensibly and efficiently. Around two thirds of respondents answered a corresponding question with "No" or "Rather no".

Disagreement with defense minister

According to the "Blick" survey, 42% of respondents considered parliament's plan to increase army spending to one percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2032 to be appropriate. For 44 percent of respondents, such an increase would be too much. For 14 percent of respondents, such an increase would not be enough, as shown in a chart.

The survey thus revealed a discrepancy between the majority of respondents' attitudes and those of Defense Minister Martin Pfister. For him, the growth in army spending decided by Parliament is not sufficient due to the worsening threat situation. This is what the head of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) told the media in Bern at the end of January. Additional revenue is needed for the army and for civilian federal agencies with security tasks, such as the intelligence service, the police and border protection.

The additional financial requirements of CHF 31 billion identified from 2028 onwards are to be covered by a ten-year, earmarked increase in VAT of 0.8 percentage points. This money is to flow into an armaments fund with debt capacity.

The DDPS is to present a draft by the end of March. Parliament should then consider it at the end of the year. The people and the cantons will have the final say. The vote is planned for summer 2027, i.e. just before the national elections.

Higher VAT for 13th AHV rejected

An increase in VAT is also on the table in another dossier: the financing of the 13th AHV pension. The Swiss parliament is currently debating this issue. The 13th AHV pension was approved by the people on March 3, 2024. Following the Federal Council's lead, the National Council decided last September to temporarily increase it by 0.7 percentage points until 2030. The Council of States will have to take another position on this issue.

The majority of participants in the "Blick" survey were not very enthusiastic about the possible increase. Two thirds of respondents clearly or somewhat rejected the increase in favor of the 13th AHV pension, as shown in a chart. 21% of respondents were "somewhat in favor" and 13% "clearly in favor".

VAT brings in around CHF 30 billion a year for the federal government, making it the second most important revenue item - around a third of total revenue. It mainly finances federal expenditure, be it for the AHV, general government operations, transport, education, agriculture or international cooperation.