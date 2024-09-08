Roberto Cirillo, CEO of Swiss Post, believes that political discourse is important. (archive photo) Keystone

Swiss Post is continuing to reduce its branch network regardless of political initiatives. This is what CEO Roberto Cirillo says in an interview.

Swiss Post is implementing the reduction of its branch network as planned, regardless of political initiatives. The relevant decisions were made as part of the current Swiss Post strategy, as Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo said in an interview.

Without this legal certainty, a seven-billion-euro business with around 46,000 employees could not be developed further, said Cirillo in an interview with "SonntagsBlick". The newspaper asked the CEO about initiatives that will be dealt with by parliament during the fall session and which aim to reverse the downsizing.

Every fifth branch closed

Cirillo believes it is "right and important" that politicians are discussing Swiss Post. However, the 170 post offices would "not simply be dismantled", he said. They would be converted into branches with partners. Over the next four years, Swiss Post will invest 100 million francs in the development of the branches.

Swiss Post will close around one in five of its branches by 2028, as it announced in May. This means that in four years' time, there will still be 600 post offices and 2,000 locations served. No jobs are likely to be cut as a result.

