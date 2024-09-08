Swiss Post is implementing the reduction of its branch network as planned, regardless of political initiatives. The relevant decisions were made as part of the current Swiss Post strategy, as Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo said in an interview.
Without this legal certainty, a seven-billion-euro business with around 46,000 employees could not be developed further, said Cirillo in an interview with "SonntagsBlick". The newspaper asked the CEO about initiatives that will be dealt with by parliament during the fall session and which aim to reverse the downsizing.
Every fifth branch closed
Cirillo believes it is "right and important" that politicians are discussing Swiss Post. However, the 170 post offices would "not simply be dismantled", he said. They would be converted into branches with partners. Over the next four years, Swiss Post will invest 100 million francs in the development of the branches.