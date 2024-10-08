The federal government advises people to always have enough food in the house. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) KEYSTONE

The Swiss should build up an emergency stockpile. That's what the federal government wants - and is now launching a virtual shopping list.

No time? blue News summarizes for you With a new emergency stock calculator, the federal government and retailers want to encourage the Swiss to put together an emergency reserve.

With a new emergency stock calculator, the federal government and retailers want to encourage the Swiss to put together an emergency reserve. The National Economic Supply (NES) has launched an information campaign to this effect, it announced on Tuesday.

The new emergency stock calculator can be used to create an individual shopping list for products that should be stockpiled.

The campaign also includes personalized advice for young parents and pet owners, according to the press release.

The coronavirus pandemic and the extreme weather events in various parts of Switzerland in 2024 have shown that unexpected situations can arise at any time. The emergency stockpile is a simple and very effective measure in the event of a crisis, according to the WL. It could ensure independence of supply for a few days.

The campaign is being carried out by the National Economic Supply in collaboration with the retail trade. According to the press release, the cantons also support the initiative.

In view of the war in Ukraine, army chief Thomas Süssli also called on people to stockpile emergency supplies. Those who keep emergency supplies are well advised, said Süssli. It is recommended to have food and drink ready for five days. Nine liters of water per person would be appropriate.

