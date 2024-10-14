Rupert and Enea are both dead. Facebook / Waldrappteam

The most famous pair of Northern Bald Ibises in Switzerland is dead. After the male died in spring, the female Rupert is now also dead.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The two Northern Bald Ibises that caused a stir in Rümlang in spring 2023 are dead.

Rupert had become a minor celebrity last year when she successfully bred with Enea in Switzerland and raised two chicks. Show more

The two Northern Bald Ibises that caused a sensation in Rümlang ZH in spring 2023 are dead. As the Northern Bald Ibis team, which is responsible for the reintroduction of this rare bird species in Europe, announced on Facebook, the male Enea died in Domodossola, Italy, in March 2024. A few days ago, the female Rupert was also found dead. First reported by the "Zürcher Unterländer".

Rupert, a female despite her male name, had become a minor celebrity last year when she successfully bred with Enea in Switzerland and raised two chicks. After the death of her partner, Rupert returned to Rümlang in April and apparently waited in vain for Enea. She later moved on to Überlingen on Lake Constance, where she raised three chicks with a new partner named Obelix.

Rupert wore a transmitter that made it possible to track her movements closely. On October 5, 2024, she visited the area around Zurich Airport, where she had raised her young the previous year. Three days later, the Northern Bald Ibis team received the sad news that Rupert was no longer alive. The exact cause of death could not be determined.

Hope for the offspring?

The loss of Rupert and Enea has deeply affected the Northern Bald Ibis community. Hundreds of people reacted to the news on social media with expressions of grief.

While the parents are now deceased, there is hope for the offspring. One of the young birds, Knuckle, who flew to Italy with the family in fall 2023, was last spotted in Baar ZG.