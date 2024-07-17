The euthanasia organization "The Last Resort" officially presents the "Sarco" death capsule in Zurich. The project is controversial. All info in the stream.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The euthanasia organization "The Last Resort" officially presents the "Sarco" death capsule in Zurich.

The project is controversial.

Several cantons have banned its use. Show more

The "Sarco" suicide capsule should soon help a person in Switzerland to die voluntarily. However, several cantons have already banned its use. The application was announced in Schaffhausen. However, the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schaffhausen has threatened the operator with criminal proceedings if the capsule is used in the canton.

However, the operators are optimistic. "Sarco will be used," Florian Willet told the media on Wednesday. He previously acted as spokesperson for the euthanasia organization Dignitas. The Australian lawyer Fiona Stewart justified this with the necessary discretion. But: The death coffin is to be used before the end of the year.

Death in the Sarco is inexpensive. It would only cost 18 francs for the nitro capsule. There are also costs for the transportation of the body, which must be borne by the person wishing to die.

No precise information

A doctor is not needed. However, it is important to clarify in advance that the person knows what they are letting themselves in for. "The Sarco is not a toy," says Stewart. Membership is not required for use.

More detailed questions are not answered by those responsible. For example, which cantons they are in contact with. "We certainly won't say anything about that," says Willet. "We will not disclose any details about any exchange."

Questions about possible legal concerns will also not be answered. "You don't have to worry about that," was Willet's response to journalists. Their own lawyers would take care of that issue.