7.07 p.m.

The Zurich city police showed a strong presence at the Street Parade on Saturday. However, no major incidents have been reported so far.

The police arrested and checked a few people, as a Keystone-SDA reporter observed at Sechseläutenplatz. Protection & Rescue Zurich staff have already had to remove some revelers by stretcher.

The roadblocks on the access roads were conspicuous. These are intended to prevent attacks by cars or trucks. The security measures came into focus after plans by Islamists to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna became public this week.

However, most of the ravers were in a party mood in the early evening. It could be one of the hottest Street Parades ever. In the heat, any cooling was welcome. While some jumped into Lake Zurich, others preferred alcohol or lots of water.