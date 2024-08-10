Street Parade ticker The party is coming to an end +++ Now it's back to the bars and clubs +++ Lots of bare skin and great outfits
Philipp Dahm
10.8.2024
The Love Mobiles roll through Zurich for the 31st time: midsummer temperatures are on the cards for the Street Parade. Hundreds of thousands flock to the Zurich lake basin. Blue News reports live on site and in the stream.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The 31st Street Parade is taking place today at the Zurich lake basin.
- The motto of the biggest techno party in the world this year is "Prefer:Tolerance".
- The first of the 28 Love Mobiles will set off on the two-kilometer route from 2 pm.
- The parade usually ends at around 10 pm. The party continues on the stages along the route until midnight.
- Afterwards, there are numerous parties in Zurich clubs.
20:14
The party is coming to an end - now the party continues in the city's bars and clubs
The parade of the Lovemobiles is slowly coming to an end. But the party is far from over for Zurich's party animals. Many bars and clubs are now starting their after-party program. For example, Insomnia at Messe Zürich, the Synergy "After Parade Party" at Alte Kaserne, the afterparty at Kaufleuten and the afterparty at Terrasse Rouge.
7.37 pm
The heat is getting to the ravers
Protection and Rescue has already had to treat over 100 Street Parade revelers by 4:30 pm. These were classics: dehydration, cardiovascular problems, cuts and grazes, excessive consumption of alcohol and/or drugs. Severin Lutz told Keystone-SDA that there was a slight increase in treatments compared to the previous year. However, it is not yet possible to say in which direction the trend is going. It is still too early to draw any conclusions, but it is assumed that "the heat is getting to people". 520 protection and rescue staff will be on duty during the Street Parade. That's 400 more than during normal operations.
7.07 p.m.
Police show presence at the Zurich Street Parade
The Zurich city police showed a strong presence at the Street Parade on Saturday. However, no major incidents have been reported so far.
The police arrested and checked a few people, as a Keystone-SDA reporter observed at Sechseläutenplatz. Protection & Rescue Zurich staff have already had to remove some revelers by stretcher.
The roadblocks on the access roads were conspicuous. These are intended to prevent attacks by cars or trucks. The security measures came into focus after plans by Islamists to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna became public this week.
However, most of the ravers were in a party mood in the early evening. It could be one of the hottest Street Parades ever. In the heat, any cooling was welcome. While some jumped into Lake Zurich, others preferred alcohol or lots of water.
18.32 hrs
Boat parade in the lake basin
Dozens of boats are moored together in Zurich's lake basin at the Street Parade. From there, people enjoy a very special view of the techno parade - and the luxury of dangling their legs in the cool water.
17.49 hrs
Access to the lake basin partially closed
The lake basin is cordoned off from various access points. Many visitors have to walk a long way around and are not very happy about it.
17.45 hrs
Mountains of garbage around the course
Where there's partying, there's also a lot of garbage. Many garbage cans are completely overflowing and there is already a lot of garbage piled up next to them. "This year we are paying around 400,000 francs to clean the festival site," Stefan Epli, media spokesman for the Street Parade, tells 20 Minuten.
5.18 pm
Tiger couple sweating - and happy
"We've let the tiger out of the tank": this couple took a well-known advertising slogan as the motto for their costume. It may be hot in costume, but it's still a lot of fun, say the partygoers.
5.12 p.m.
High visitor from Gaul
The variety of costumes is hard to beat. Two guests at the parade are wearing Asterix & Obelix costumes. The girlfriend looks after Idefix. They have been going to every parade in Zurich in the Gaulish costume for four years now. Of course, the magic potion is also a must - Asterix has a full bottle with him.
17.02 hrs
"Linth Ravers" in bright red sunburn this year
The "Linth Ravers" from the cantons of St. Gallen and Glarus have not (yet) got sunburnt at the parade. They take part in the Techno Parade in Zurich every year. And every year in a different color: this year they chose bright red.
4.44 pm
Disco ball instead of cap on the head
Hardly any other utensil embodies the house and techno scene better than glittering disco balls. Not only do they hang as decorations on many of the floats in the parade, one raver in particular shines from a float with a disco ball on his head.
4.04 pm
SVP leader Aeschi prefers to head for the mountains
Partying with hundreds of thousands at the Street Parade in Zurich: not an option for SVP parliamentary group leader Thomas Aeschi (45). He and his family would rather go to the "Mountain Street Parade" in the Lower Valais. He posts pictures on X of himself enjoying the peace and quiet in the mountains with his loved ones.
Unsere eigene "Mountain-Street-Parade" im Wallis ;) Drei Stunden nach Ankunft im Unterwallis erhielt ich schon ein Willkommens-SMS von Christophe Darbellay. Er verfügt definitiv über einen guten Nachrichtendienst... pic.twitter.com/7Wo49krpbn— Thomas Aeschi (@thomas_aeschi) August 10, 2024
3.54 pm
Mega prices for drinks in scorching heat
The heat is making the ravers at the Street Parade sweat. The run on cooling drinks could hardly be greater. However, the prices of drinks at the official stands make partygoers dig deep into their pockets.
A can of Heineken costs 9.50 francs (0.5 liters). For Desperados canned beer, Smirnoff Ice and Prosecco in a can, you have to fork out 11 francs. Long drinks (40ml) cost 16 francs. The simple mineral is offered for 6 francs, the cola costs 7.50 francs. "That still puts us well below the prices of all the clubs," Stefan Epli, media spokesman for the Street Parade, told Blick.
Techno and house enthusiasts can get a better deal at the major retailers along the Street Parade route. Coop and Lidl at Stadelhofen station have stocked up on pallets of drinks to quench visitors' thirst.
3.28 p.m.
Flying high on the parade
It's almost common practice: traffic signs are the perfect vantage point for ravers at the Street Parade.
2.55 pm
Heat at the Street Parade: cooling off desired
2.10 pm
The techno move gets rolling
Tens of thousands of techno fans have already gathered in Zurich before the Street Parade begins. The colorful parade around the lake basin started on time.
The music has been playing on seven stages along the route since 1 pm. The largest stage on Sechseläutenplatz attracted a particularly large crowd and the party was in full swing early on. At 2 p.m., the first of the 28 Love Mobiles set off at a leisurely pace from Utoquai.
1 p.m.
One million visitors expected
The organizers are expecting around one million party guests to gather at the lake basin today.
Street Parade v Zürich bude letos velká. pic.twitter.com/Rhw3QaeOnC— Ondra Vaniš (@ovanis) August 10, 2024
#streetparade pic.twitter.com/y88lIc7QLm— A*Girl*Has*No*Name (@NO_ONE19XX) August 10, 2024
Streetparade in Zürich 10.08.2024 #streetparadeZüri kostüm tasarım emek @mayrukcouture 💛☀️🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/Vx1UnrTQQr— Prenses Roberta (@LeoRuetsche) August 10, 2024
1 p.m.
After Vienna: focus on security
After plans to attack Taylor Swift's concerts and Pride in Zurich in June became public, questions were raised about the Street Parade's anti-terror concept.
The Zurich city police are in charge of this, but are not providing any details. Mobile vehicle barriers have been in place at various locations such as the entrances to Sechseläutenplatz since 2019.
My kids are off to the world’s biggest street parade in #Zürich today with two separate groups of friends and I am quite frankly terrified for them all 🙈#StreetParade2024🇨🇭 #Heatwave🔥 pic.twitter.com/jdU6jbvwGR— Louise Mangos (@LouiseMangos) August 10, 2024
The organizers told the NZZ that the major event could be cancelled at short notice at any time, as was the case with the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week.
The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) does not wish to comment on the Street Parade when asked by SRF. The terror threat remains high, but has "intensified" in recent months, it added. The most likely threat scenario is an act of violence by a lone Islamist perpetrator.
1 p.m.
Fight against mountains of waste
In order to reduce the mountains of waste that accumulate, a deposit has been required for PET bottles and drinks cans at the official food stands since 2023. Glass bottles are not used due to the risk of injury. Visitors are also asked not to bring any bottles with them.
The organizers also want to take consistent action against flyering in order to reduce the amount of waste. Anyone caught doing this will be reported to the police, they warn. In addition, as much waste as possible should be recycled.