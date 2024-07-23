When used cars go overseas, they are usually shipped from Basel. (symbolic image) Picture: IMAGO/Dreamstime

If it is no longer worth having a car repaired in Switzerland, the used car often goes abroad. An analysis by SRF shows what this business brings in and where most cars end up.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF has taken a closer look at the business of car exports.

The analysis shows that most Swiss used cars go to Serbia.

The business with used vehicles from Switzerland is worth millions, but is opaque. Show more

Drivers are familiar with the situation: the car goes in for a service and then repairs are due. Because the vehicle is relatively old and would add up to a lot of costs, there is no other option but to part with the beloved car.

But the car's life is not over yet. Whether through the traditional garage or so-called "gravel yard dealers" - used vehicles often end up abroad, where they remain in service for even longer.

And the business behind it is going well, as SRF reports: car exports from Switzerland are quite successful, and there is even talk of a multi-million euro business.

But talking to car exporters is no easy task. Many keep a low profile and don't want to give any insights.

Why is that? Although exporting used cars with the right papers is not illegal, payment is often made in cash. This is why money laundering and organized crime are issues that the authorities are keeping an eye on.

Where are the used cars taken?

The SRF list gives an insight into the year 2023. 136,000 used cars were exported from Switzerland to 147 countries.

The most common destinations were Serbia (25,440 cars), Poland (17,334 cars), Bulgaria (12,146 cars) and France (11,271 cars).

Used cars are also shipped to more distant destinations. They then usually leave the country via Basel.

How much does the used car export business generate?

According to SRF, the trade recorded a total income of 642 million francs last year.

In 2021, the business generated a record figure of around 729 million francs, and in 2013, exports generated around 330 million francs.

Is trading in used cars worth it?

SRF quotes an anonymous car export dealer in Serbia: "The best cars are from Switzerland because they have hardly any kilometers on them."

However, the business would no longer be quite so profitable, as there are many more dealers today and customers would often drive to Switzerland themselves to pick up their used vehicle.

The cost of customs clearance has also increased. For various reasons, the profit has shrunk by almost half.

More videos from the department