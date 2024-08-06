  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

88-year-old drowned Thurgau cantonal police recover dead woman from Lake Constance

SDA

6.8.2024 - 11:02

The Thurgau cantonal police had to recover a body from Lake Constance.
The Thurgau cantonal police had to recover a body from Lake Constance.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

The Thurgau cantonal police recovered a dead woman from Lake Constance near Landschlacht yesterday afternoon.

6.8.2024 - 11:02

The Thurgau cantonal police recovered a dead woman from Lake Constance near Landschlacht yesterday afternoon. According to the police, attempts to resuscitate the 88-year-old woman were unsuccessful. The cause of death is still unclear.

The cantonal emergency call center received a report shortly before 3 p.m. that a dead person was lying in the water. This was reported by the Thurgau cantonal police in a statement today.

According to the current state of knowledge, a third party could be ruled out, the cantonal police added. The woman was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St. Gallen to determine the exact cause of death.

SDA

More from the department

Power outage. Power outage in Bern's Kirchenfeld district for a short time

Power outagePower outage in Bern's Kirchenfeld district for a short time

Traffic accident. Two injured in two accidents in the canton of Lucerne

Traffic accidentTwo injured in two accidents in the canton of Lucerne

Lower Valais. 69-year-old falls 80 meters during a hike and dies

Lower Valais69-year-old falls 80 meters during a hike and dies