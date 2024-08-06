88-year-old drownedThurgau cantonal police recover dead woman from Lake Constance
SDA
6.8.2024 - 11:02
The Thurgau cantonal police recovered a dead woman from Lake Constance near Landschlacht yesterday afternoon.
6.8.2024 - 11:02
SDA
The Thurgau cantonal police recovered a dead woman from Lake Constance near Landschlacht yesterday afternoon. According to the police, attempts to resuscitate the 88-year-old woman were unsuccessful. The cause of death is still unclear.
The cantonal emergency call center received a report shortly before 3 p.m. that a dead person was lying in the water. This was reported by the Thurgau cantonal police in a statement today.
According to the current state of knowledge, a third party could be ruled out, the cantonal police added. The woman was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St. Gallen to determine the exact cause of death.