The Thurgau cantonal police had to recover a body from Lake Constance. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

The Thurgau cantonal police recovered a dead woman from Lake Constance near Landschlacht yesterday afternoon.

SDA

The Thurgau cantonal police recovered a dead woman from Lake Constance near Landschlacht yesterday afternoon. According to the police, attempts to resuscitate the 88-year-old woman were unsuccessful. The cause of death is still unclear.

The cantonal emergency call center received a report shortly before 3 p.m. that a dead person was lying in the water. This was reported by the Thurgau cantonal police in a statement today.

According to the current state of knowledge, a third party could be ruled out, the cantonal police added. The woman was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St. Gallen to determine the exact cause of death.

SDA